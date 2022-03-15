Nizamabad: Beware of online frauds, police warns public

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Deputy Commissioner of Police V Arvind Babu urged the people to be alert on online crimes and not fall prey to the cybercriminals by providing information online. V Arvind Babu conducted a "Community Contact Programme" at Doddi Komaraiya Colony under Town 6 Police Station under Nizamabad Police Commissionerate on Monday morning.

On this occasion, as part of crime control in Nizamabad, 150 police personnel visited every house in the colony and examined their vehicle documents. Police seized a total of 33 two-wheelers, 19 autos and 2 Eicher trucks that are found without the registration papers and number plates. Speaking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "We often conduct this community contact programme for good relations with the people of Nizamabad." Arvind Babu urged motorists to abide by the traffic rules. He adviced the public to wear helmets and keep the vehicle documents intact.

He advised not to give money to anyone coming up with lucky draw schemes and added that no one should be subjected to online fraud scams. He said that if anyone is cheated, they should immediately contact the nearest police station or dial 100 or 155260. He said no one should rent a house to someone who without the proper papers or prior knowledge of the individual. He said everyone should come forward to set up CC cameras in their respective areas.

Arvind Babu said that the installation of CC cameras has contributed in curbing criminal cases. He asked the public to inform the police regarding the suspicious person or of a criminal history. Arvind Babu said that no one should disturb the peace and security. He asked the public to follow the Covid protocols He requested the public to inform the police if they come across any marijuana smugglers or the peddlers.

The event was attended by Nizamabad ACP Venkateshwar, CIs 08, Sis 13, ASIs, Head Constables, Constables, women police, women home guards, 130 police personnel and Nizamabad City Mayor Dandu Neetu Kiran and colonists.