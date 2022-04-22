Nizamabad: BJP condemns social media post about its councillor

Nizamabad: BJP Mahila Morcha district president Pancha Reddy Pravalika said it was inappropriate to make indecent remarks on social media against BJP Nizamabad Municipal Corporation floor leader Sravanti Reddy.

Speaking at a media conference at the district party office here on Thursday, she said the TRS is not able to digest the question being raised by a woman public representative on the corruption taking place in the ongoing development works in Nizamabad city. She said it was painful to post posts on social media under the auspices of the MLA highlighting her weaknesses and blaming her.

Pravallikka alleged that attacks on women were on the rise in the state. She strongly condemned the TRS leaders for making insulting remarks against the Governor TamilI Sai. She warned that the TRS leaders and MLAs still have to apologise unconditionally and that the dire consequences of not doing so will be severe .

The press conference was attended by Corporator Panchareddy Lavanya, Mahila Morcha leaders Rachna, Neelima Varalakshmi, Jyothi and others.