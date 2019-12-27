Nizamabad: Candidates worried over the uncertainty of reservations in Municipal elections

Nizamabad: The aspirants are eager about the reservations in the ensuing municipal elections and at the same time they are worried whether the reservations are favourable or not.



They are busy pleading their godfathers about tickets while the first-time candidates are confused about the boundaries of wards.

Municipal elections will be held for Nizamabad municipal corporation along with the municipalities of Bodhan, Armoor, Kamareddy, Banswada, Yellareddy and Bheemgal. Five to 10 candidates are expecting tickets to compete from each ward. Stiff competition is going on for the ruling TRS' tickets as large number of local leaders of Congress, BJP and other parties had joined the TRS. Also, there is demand for BJP tickets after its victory in Parliament elections.

Earlier, there were 50 divisions in Nizamabad corporation and the number increased to 60 after the merger of nine villages. Likewise, 33 wards in Kamareddy was increased to 49; 35 wards in Bodhan increased to 38; and 23 wards in Armoor increased to 36. Inclusion of new wards has changed the boundaries and the aspirants are unaware of the new boundaries. Tension prevailing in Bheemgal, Yellareddy and Banswada municipalities, where elections are conducted for the first time.

The officials are striving hard to announce the reservation list by January 4. The reservations will be assigned for municipal chairman, vice-chairman, mayor and deputy mayor posts taking the State as a unit.

50 percent seats will be allotted to women in municipal elections like that in panchayat polls. Based on municipal unit, reservations forward seats will be made. Candidates are making every effort to get the ticket since the reservations, as per the new municipal law will last for 10 years. Meanwhile, leaders of all political parties are drafting plans to woo the voters in the ensuing municipal elections.