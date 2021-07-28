Nizamabad: Central Bank of India encourages women entrepreneurs

Nizamabad: Central Bank of India Nizamabad conducted an Entrepreneurs meet at Hotel Nikhil Sai International to describe in detail about bank loan products and services on Tuesday. In key note address the Field General Manager, Vivek Kumar said, the bank is ready with all sorts of loan products with innovation to meet the day to day financial needs of customers of all sorts.

KSVN Subbarao, DZM of Chennai zone assured better services, up-to-date communication and status to clients, timely disposal of sanctions of loans to the customers. Regional Manager of Warangal, Pankaj Kumar stated that the bank with his team is ready to cater the needs of clients located in the region.

L Chetan Kumar, Chief Manager of Nizamabad branch, explained that there is a waiver of processing charges in Home loan, Gold loan and Personal loan till 31st August 2021.

Arpana Ch, Manager thanked the staff and customers for making the meet, a grand success.

In another programme at Kakatiya Sandbox, the bank executives sanctioned loans to women entrepreneurs to support them financially. The entrepreneurs are well trained under the guidance of K Sand box which is situated in Nizamabad district.