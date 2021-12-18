Nizamabad: Chilly winter throws life out of gear

Nizamabad: A thick layer of fog descended on the erstwhile Nizamabad district and Kamareddy town, at least two weeks earlier. The occurrence of fog has dropped the visibility to zero which hit the highways and motorways.



It is reported that the motorists drove along the roads with alertness and uncertainty.

As the temperatures drops to 9.2 degrees Celsius, people in the district have experienced extremely cold weather in the wee hours of Saturday.

Kamareddy district, Ghandari mandal Ramalakshmanpalli recorded 9.2 ℃ on Saturday. Kumrambheem district, Tiriyani mandal and Ginnedari recorded 8.5℃, Sirpur (U) recorded 9℃, Sangareddy district and Kohir recorded 5℃, Kamareddy city recorded 12℃, Nizamabad city recorded 12.9℃, Bhupalapalli recorded 11.2 ℃ respectively.

According to TSDPS officials, the weather pattern for the next few days may remain same as there are no signs of rain in the district to clear the current conditions. This sudden wave of cold has hit the Northern Telangana and may affect children, elderly and asthma patients.

It is believed that due to the cold weather, the attendance of students in the educational institutions has drastically reduced.

"The reason behind less attendance was the weather and the new Covid variant. The current cold spell has made it almost impossible for students to attend classes," said a teacher.