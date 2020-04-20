Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy requests people to donate blood

Nizamabad: Anyone wants to donate blood should call 08462 251251 and the blood bank team will come to their house and collect blood, informed District Collector C Narayana Reddy.

He inaugurated blood donation programme organised by Forest department at District Forestry Complex here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said blood reserves have been declining due to the lockdown.

Requesting all, specially the youth, to come forward to donate blood, he said the donors to donate at least 10 units and more. He further informed that those, who wish to organise blood donation camp, should inform Blood Bank in-charge Dr Farida Begum of General Hospital.

The Collector lauded the Forest department officials for organising blood donation camp to help the needy.