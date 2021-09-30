Nizamabad: Collector Narayana Reddy orders special sanitation drive

Nizamabad: District Collector Narayana Reddy directed the authorities concerned to take preventive measures against the spread of infections among the people in the wake of heavy rains in the district.

He said that a two-day health awareness programme should be conducted in September.

The Collector held a review meeting with the authorities concerned at the Collectorate on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Narayana Reddy said that there was a possibility in the spread of infections due to heavy rains and floods and added that preventive measures need to be taken to prevent the spread of infections due to bad weather.

He directed that a special drive should be undertaken within two days to ensure that all gram panchayats carry out complete sanitation programmes in the municipalities. The collector asked the officials to clear stagnate water on the roads immediately and added that the debris should be cleared as well.

Similarly, Narayana Reddy directed the authorities to identify and repair the pipes under Mission Bhaghiratha as there is a possibility of contamination of drinking water. The district panchayat officer, MPDOs and municipal officials have been directed to chlorinate the water tanks and supply clean drinking water to the people.

The Collector directed to identify and carry out temporary repair works in the Gram Panchayat, Municipal, Panchayati Raj, R&B roads damaged due to rains. The Collector asked the panchayats and municipalities to spend less than Rs 50,000 for repairs and submit proposals to the district administration if further expenditure is required. The Collector directed the engineering authorities to set up accident prone warning boards to prevent accidents where roads are damaged.

Additional Collector Chandrasekhar, Municipal Commissioner in charge / Additional Collector of Local Bodies Chitra Mishra, District Panchayat Officer Jayasudha, Engineering Officers and others participated in the review meeting