Nizamabad: Covid vaccination to super-spreaders lauded

Nizamabad: Collector Narayana Reddy said that some help would be provided to control covid and reduce the burden on hospitals through super spreaders vaccination.

The Collector on Saturday visited the vaccination center set up for super-spreaders at Nizamabad Giriraj Government College and urged people to wear a mask to protect themselves even after taking the vaccine and to wash their hands frequently with soap for a minute to get rid of the virus immediately. He then visited Chandrasekhar Nagar Colony, Dhubba UPHC Vaccine Centers.

Collector Narayana Reddy told those who have been vaccinated that they should follow the Covid protocol and take care that the immunity would come a few days after taking the second dose.

The collector warned not to take painkillers and injections after taking the jab. Narayana Reddy inquired about the performance of the vaccinating staff and the facilities included in the center.

Speaking to medical officials, he urged the people coming for the vaccine should be taken care of as none should get into trouble. The Collector instructed the doctors, staff and managers to carry out all the planning without increasing the rush.

Collector Narayana Reddy was accompanied by Additional Collector Chandrasekhar and other officials.