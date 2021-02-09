Nizamabad: Don't believe in rumours about Covid vaccine says ACP Ramarao

Nizamabad: Do not have misconception about Covid vaccine and everyone will be vaccinated soon, stated ACP Ramarao. Covid-19 inoculation drive was conducted exclusively for police personnel on Monday at Rakasipet Primary Health Centre in Bodhan town.

ACP Rama Rao said personnel of police, health, revenue and ICDS departments, recognised as corona warriors by the government, are being vaccinated phase wise.

The vaccine does not have any adverse side effects and everyone should take it without fear, he assured and appealed to the people not to believe rumours about the vaccine.

He warned that strict action will be taken against those, who spread false news about vaccine. Rakasipet Primary Health Centre Dr Anjali Jamkar, Bodhan CI Raman, rural CI Ravinder Nayak and police personnel attended the programme.