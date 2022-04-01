Nizamabad: Electrification of railway line within year

Nizamabad: South Central Railway DRM Sarath Chandra said that the electrification of the Bodhan-Secunderabad railway line would be completed within a year. Sarath Chandra along with his technical team visited the Bodhan railway station to inspect the track with a trial run on the completed Nizamabad-Bodhan electrification route on Thursday. Railway officials traveled for about two and a half hours on a special train for the trial run on the electrified railway line.

Sarath Chandra said that about 26 km of electrification from Nizamabad to Bodhan was completed in one month."We are going to spend Rs 850 crore for electric fixation from Secunderabad to Mootikade. A contract has already been awarded for this development work. The DRM said a special platform would be set up at the Bodhan railway station for the Rayalaseema train," he added.

He said the railway line made for using an electric engine to replace a diesel engine would save 40 to 50% of the cost with electric fixation. The electric railway line from Hyderabad to Bodhan will be completed in a year, he added.