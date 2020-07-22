Nizamabad: Ensure accuracy in social audit

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy said that there should be accountability of field-level officers on development and welfare schemes in the district. He urged all field-level officers to be vigilant and responsible to ensure accuracy through social audit to ensure that welfare and development schemes reach the final beneficiary. He warned that every work will be checked through social audit and according to the report given by the social audit, action will be taken in case of corruption.



The Collector paid a surprise visit to Keshpalli village in Jakranpalli mandal on Tuesday and inspected sanitation, Haritha Haram, burial grounds, compost pits, nursery etc in the village as part of Palle Pragathi.

Expressing angry over the poor quality of road construction works, he ordered to remove the loose soil and fill with hard soil with gravel. He ordered the village secretary to complete all the works by July 31 and to take photos and send them to him through WhatsApp. He appreciated the sanitation staff over the management of drainage system in the village and was happy as garbage was segregated.

He told the officials concerned to complete construction of burial grounds at the earliest; to plant saplings along with providing tree guard; and to plant saplings of one to two meters height on both sides of the PR road.

When the villagers told the Collector that cattle were damaging the tree guards, he told the gram panchayat staff to impose fine to the cattle owners.

Sarpanch Maheshwar, MPP Konda Haritha, ZPTC Tanuja Srinivas Reddy, MPTC M Gangadhar, MPO Yusuf Ali Khan, secretary Dinesh and others were present.