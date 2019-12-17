Nizamabad: Farmers demand MP Arvind resign

Nizamabad: Turmeric farmers burnt an effigy of MP Dharmapuri Arvind at Perkit Chowrasta in Armoor mandal on Tuesday.

The farmers said that MP D Arvind during the last elections had promised them of setting up a turmeric board, bring in better schemes, a good support price for turmeric, etc. But after coming to power, he neglected the farmers, they criticised.

Reminding the MP's promise that he will resign if he fails to provide better schemes to the farmers, they demanded the MP to resign to his post. Armoor MPP Narsaiah, ZPTC Santosh, Rythu Samanvaya Samithi district director Aluru Srinivas Reddy, Sarpanch Form president Limba Reddy, MPTC forum president Ganga Reddy and farmers were present on the occasion.