Nizamabad: Fund crunch hits development works of local bodies

Nizamabad: The Zilla Parishad was once the highest-funded local government statutory entity. The Central government has given 100 per cent of the funds of the 14th Finance Commission to the Gram Panchayats, but has not released a single penny, which has created a shortage of funds for the Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishads.



The management of ZP offices has also become difficult. Recognising this situation, the Center opted for the old method of allocating funds to the 15th Finance Commission. Allocations are being made to three local bodies at the rate of 70 per cent for Gram Panchayats and 15 per cent each for Mandal and ZillaPraja Parishads. However, MPTCsand ZPTCs say the funds do not fit into any corner.

Panchayats, Mandal Parishads and ZillaPraja Parishads play a vital role in the development of rural areas.The appearance of villages will change with the decisions taken by the Sarpanch at the village level, the MPP at the Mandal level and the ZP Chairman at the district level. The role of local bodies is invaluable in the progress of villages. But, the progress has been hampered by a lack of funding.

Nizamabad district was divided into two ZPs– Kamareddy and Nizamabad –but no development work took place for the last seven years due to lack of funds.Rural development works are being taken up only with the funds released under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The ZP governing body is already halfway through its tenure. If no action is taken in the villages by the ZP, there will be public opposition to the ZPTC members.Funds from the 15th Finance Commission were recently released, but these funds are sufficient for office management, meeting management and small events.

It is not possible to undertake any development works in the villages.SFC funds are not currently released. The release of those funds has come to a standstill as the financial situation slowed with the Covid pandemic.The governing bodies should also take an initiative to get the per capita grant released on the basis of the new census. The ZP is not in a position to spend even Rs 50 lakh per mandal. Telangana state ZP Chairpersons, MPPs,ZPTCs and MPTCs are at a loss to carry out development works in absence of required funds.