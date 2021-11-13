Nizamabad, Kamareddy roads home to unrestrained drug smuggling

Nizamabad: Cannabis has been seized everywhere in the Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, especially in the Jukkal Bodhan area in recent times. The Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway, Salabatpur and Salura check posts have been set up as the main route for smuggling. Some outlaws lure young people into their possessions and turn them into drug addicts. Detectives are being caught if there is credible information. Otherwise, Cannabis reaches consumers through the National Highway.



Visakhapatnam Agency, Chhattisgarh Agency, Khammam and Mulugu Cannabis crop yields have become a key route for smuggling to spread across the country through Nizamabad Kamareddy routes. The attack took place on October 12 under the auspices of Bichkunda Excise Police in Vajrakhandi village under Jukkal Mandal in Kamareddy district. 68 cannabis plants were seized. Excise police have registered a case against one.

On October 25, police seized 60 cannabis plants growing illegally at Chakali Vithal's house in Kambhapur village in Kamareddy Pitlam Mandal. A case has been registered against one. Cannabis was seized at Anjani Chowrasta in Pedda Kodapagal Mandal.

Police nabbed the thugs on their way to smuggle cannabis from Pocharantanda to Maharashtra. Detectives arrested Padwal Roopa, a member of the Pocharam gang, and registered a case and seized four kilograms of cannabis. Large quantities of cannabis are being smuggled from the roads of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts to Maharashtra and Karnataka every day. Smugglers smuggle marijuana, gutka and marijuana cigarettes into cars, private travels, buses, containers and lorries. Police officers conduct inspections only when there is any reliable information. Special attention should be paid to the lack of focus on the control of enforcement drugs such as marijuana, illicit alcohol and herbicides. With this, the smugglers are arbitrarily dispersing. Despite the frequent seizures of marijuana, the investigation in most of the cases is a hoax. Enforcement officials are registering cases against those who were just arrested and remanded in custody. Further, the investigation is not in a state of progress. Only the protagonists are caught in the smuggling.