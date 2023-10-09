Nizamabad: Late night terror for BJP leader

Nizamabad: A disturbing event late at night at the house of Gatla Gangadhar, in-charge of 11th Division BJP Shakti Centre, prompted questions by the local BJP members regarding unethical attempts by the BRS in Nizamabad, ahead of the elections.

Gangadhar alleged that his house was targeted by individuals associated with the BRS party. “The assailants used beer bottles, sticks, rods, and even lethal weapons in their attempt to harm me,” he said.

Swift action was taken by the 5th Town Police Station, who arrived at the scene to support and reassure Gangadhar’s family.

During this unsettling event, Dan Pal expressed his concern regarding the deteriorating situation in Nizamabad. He accused BRS party leaders, the mayor, and MLA followers of inciting attacks on BJP workers through hooliganism, rather than focusing on the city’s development. Pal vehemently condemned these attacks on BJP workers’ residences and vowed unwavering support for the party’s members. He also criticised the use of rowdy elements in politics and expressed his frustration with the current state of governance in the city.

The incident left Gatla Gangadhar’s family and division residents in a state of panic. Mani, another BJP memberwarned that these attacks had escalated due to fears of defeat in the upcoming MLA elections. Dhan Pal urged that such attacks should not be allowed to recur.

Notable figures from the BJP, including Assembly convener Panchareddy Lingam, District Vice President NagollaLakshminarayana, State Council Members Bantu Ramu, Corporator Illendula Mamata Prabhakar, Mandal President Putta Virender, and OBC Morcha leader Mani, expressed their solidarity and support for Gangadhar and all affected BJP workers.

This incident has raised concerns about the security and political atmosphere in Nizamabad City, with various BJP leaders and residents of Kalyan Division participating in a show of unity against these acts of violence.