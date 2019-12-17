Nizamabad: Make ABVP public meeting success

Nizamabad: Informing that ABVP public meeting will be held on December 18, 19 and 20 at Kakatiya University in Warangal, former State president R Naresh requested all to make the public meeting a big success.



Naresh said that about 200 activists from the district will attend the meeting. The status of education and the economic aspects of the new education policy will be discussed at the meeting and conclusions will be drawn, he said.

Jagan, Shankar, Venkata Krishna, BJP leaders Roshan Lal Bora, Swami Yadav and others participated in the event.