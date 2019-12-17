Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nizamabad: Make ABVP public meeting success

Nizamabad: Make ABVP public meeting success
Highlights

Informing that ABVP public meeting will be held on December 18, 19 and 20 at Kakatiya University in Warangal, former State president R Naresh...

Nizamabad: Informing that ABVP public meeting will be held on December 18, 19 and 20 at Kakatiya University in Warangal, former State president R Naresh requested all to make the public meeting a big success.

Naresh said that about 200 activists from the district will attend the meeting. The status of education and the economic aspects of the new education policy will be discussed at the meeting and conclusions will be drawn, he said.

Jagan, Shankar, Venkata Krishna, BJP leaders Roshan Lal Bora, Swami Yadav and others participated in the event.

Show Full Article
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top