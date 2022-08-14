Nizamabad: Man kills father, uncle over argument on job

Hyderabad: In a fit of rage, allegedly killing his father and uncle following an argument. The incident took place in Nizamabad. The police has taken the man into custody.

The accused identified as 28-year-old K Satish was asked to earn a job before marriage. The incident occurred when Satish argued with his father, 64-year-old, Pedda Abbaiah, regarding the same issue. The accused also attacked his uncle, 55-year-old, K Nandi Sailu, who tried to stop him.

Two of Satish's siblings are employed in Dubai, however, the accused wasn't keen to take up a job. For quite some time, his parents tried persuading him to get a job which turned into a major issue. However, Satish got in touch with a woman and informed his parents that he was keen on marriage.

"A few days prior to the incident Satish informed his parents that the girl's family would visit them to discuss the marriage proposal." Mugpal sub-inspector, G Mahesh informed the media.

However, his parents paid no heed to Satish and asked him to find a job. The argument resulted in the murders of Abbaiah and Nandi. Following the incident, Satish fled the spot but was arrested on Saturday.