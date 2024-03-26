Nizamabad: MLA Dhanpal celebrates Holi

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta celebrated the festival of Holi at Indore district office of Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday. “There is something special about Holi festival. We celebrate it on the occasion of the slaying of the demon called Holika. In Mathura and Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna grew up, Holi festival is celebrated for 16 days,” said the BJP leader on the occasion.

He said that all the people should have a happy time with new colours. He also said that the turmeric water, saffron water and Morduga flower water that we sprinkle naturally against the illness caused by climate change will give immunity to the body.