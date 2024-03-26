Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Nizamabad: MLA Dhanpal celebrates Holi
Highlights
Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta celebrated the festival of Holi at Indore district office of Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday.
Nizamabad: Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta celebrated the festival of Holi at Indore district office of Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday. “There is something special about Holi festival. We celebrate it on the occasion of the slaying of the demon called Holika. In Mathura and Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna grew up, Holi festival is celebrated for 16 days,” said the BJP leader on the occasion.
He said that all the people should have a happy time with new colours. He also said that the turmeric water, saffron water and Morduga flower water that we sprinkle naturally against the illness caused by climate change will give immunity to the body.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT