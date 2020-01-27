Nizamabad: Neetu Kiran elected as Nizamabad Municipal Corporation Mayor

Nizamabad: 11th ward corporator Neetu Kiran has been elected as the Mayor of Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) and 14th ward corporator MD Idris Khan of MIM has been elected as Deputy Mayor.



After the newly elected councillors and corporators took oath of office at a special meeting at Ambedkar Bhawan here on Monday, Mayor and Deputy Mayor were elected. District Collector C Narayana Reddy and Additional DCP T Usha Viswanath were present at the meeting.

Neetu Kiran, who contested on behalf of TRS secured 38 votes while BJP candidate Lavanya got 29 votes. Idris Khan, who contested from TRS, got 38 votes and BJP candidate Mallesh Yadav got 29 votes.

Joint Collector Venkateshwarlu administered oath by 60 corporators.