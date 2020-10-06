Nizamabad: Postal ballots for elderly, Covid patients

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy said that postal ballots will be used for the elderly local representatives and Covid-19 patients. On Monday, he inspected the training for counting supervisors, counting assistants, Micro Observers for the local bodies MLC elections at Pragati Bhavan conference hall in the Collectorate here and gave various instructions and directions.



He said that applicants should to apply for postal ballot 48 hours before the start of polling process and applications could be submitted till 9 am on Wednesday morning. Local body representatives and corona positive patients aged above 65 years, those in home isolation and disabled have been arranged to avail the postal ballot, he informed.

The Collector told that those applying for postal ballot must attach their voter ID and the application should be sent to the office of the Returning Officer with the name, serial number and other details in the voter list. Voter slips would be distributed by the concerned MPDO / Municipal Commissioners from Tuesday.

Later, he inspected election counting centre and strong rooms.

Additional Collector Chandrasekhar, RDO Ravi, RDO Rajeshwar and AO Sudarshan participated in the training camp.