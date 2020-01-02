Nizamabad: Rally held in support of NRC, CAA

Nizamabad: BJP district president Palle Gangareddy warned that they will not spare communal forces, who help in providing shelter to terrorists and traitors. A massive rally was held here on Thursday under the leadership of 'Save India Organisation' in support of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from Perkit to Shivaji Chowk in Armoor town of Nizamabad district. Various youth groups, caste groups and people of all religions participated in the rally.



He said not even a single citizen in India will be harmed by NRC and CAA. 'People need passport to travel to India from foreign countries. But some evil forces from Muslim countries have infiltrated our country without permission and without a passport,' he stated. The Central government is trying to implement both CAA and NRC with the aim of making every single person from village level to Delhi level as the Indian citizen.