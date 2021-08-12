Nizamabad: Rowdy sheeter opens fire in air during birthday celebrations

A rowdy-sheeter opened three rounds of fire in air during his birthday celebrations in Nizamabad on Thursday.



Getting into details, a rowdy-sheeter, identified as Arif celebrated his birthday in a farmhouse in Nizamabad and opened fire by sitting on his car scaring the local residents. The picture showing the rowdy-sheeter opening fire went viral on social media.



It is learned that the police along with the theft cases booked him under PD act. Arif who was in jail has been released on bail recently. Arif opening the fire with a revolver sent shock waves among the people in the town.

