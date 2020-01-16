Nizamabad: Rs 15 lakh worth jewellery, cash stolen from bizman

A businessman was robbed of Rs 15 lakh worth jewellery and cash here on Thursday at Dichpally of Nizamabad district.

The incident occurred when the jewellery shop owner kept his bag containing the valuables on his bike to open his shop. In the meantime, a bike born man stole the bag and fled away from the spot.

Shocked over the incident, the businessman approached the police who registered a case. The police are looking into the CCTV footage to nab the offender.