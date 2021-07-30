Nizamabad: Sack Jeevan Reddy for irregularities

Nizamabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Armor town branch President Jessu Anil Kumar has alleged that local MLA Jeevan Reddy had made Armor a focal point for irregularities.

On Thursday, Jessu Anil Kumar along with the BJP activists held a peaceful protest in front of the illegally constructed building adjacent to National Highway 63.

Protesters, who thought there was no response from the authorities, inspite of several complaints been given, set up National Highway 63 as the venue for their protest." This caused severe disruption to traffic.

Anil Kumar demanded MLA Jeevan Reddy's resignation immediately and the suspension of District Collector C Narayana Reddy and other concerned officials for allegedly collaborating with the MLA in defending the irregularities.

Bharatiya Janata Party Armor Assembly incharge Podduturi Vinay Kumar Reddy and district General Secretary GV Narasimha Reddy said MLA Jeevan Reddy & District Collector Narayana Reddy were accused of committing several illegal financial offenses. BJP leaders alleged that the Collector had taken bribes of crores of rupees from the people in the district.

The protest was attended by OBC State Vice-President, Marampally Gangadhar, Mandal President Rohit Reddy, town General Secretaries Akula Raju, Duggi Vijay, Nandipet Mandal President Raju, Mandal President Vinod and constituency MPTCs and BJP activists.