Nizamabad: Telangana State developing on fast pace since its formation says Prashant Reddy

Nizamabad : Roads and Buildings Minister Prashant Reddy said that since its formation Telangana’s development is going on at a fast pace.

The Minister was speaking at the Telangana Formation Day celebration held in Nizamabad district on Friday.

Prashant Reddy paid tributes at the Martyrs Stupa in Vinayak Nagar in the city. MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan, Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Jeevan Reddy were also present on the occasion. Listing out the development works and schemes rolled out in the State since 2014, Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said that Chief Minister KCR has brought many revolutionary changes in the agriculture and other sectors. Prashanth Reddy recalled that Chief Minister Chandrasekhara Rao had given financial assistance to 616 families of farmers who had died naturally in the district.