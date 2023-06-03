Live
- Bengaluru: 200 units of free electricity, Gruha Lakshmi schemes from July
- Rs 13.69 cr farm equipment given to 160 farmers’ groups in Tirupati
- Bengaluru: Rs 2,000 notes are in use for buying gold
- Visakhapatnam : 5-day Ayurveda workshop concludes
- Visakhapatnam: 100-bed hospital launched as a part of G20 Summit Series
- Tumakuru: Huge rush for admission in Siddaganga Mutt school
- Vizianagaram: Supporting farmers is govt’s aim says Botcha Satyanarayana
- Visakhapatnam: BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao urges disclosure of Special Investigation Team reports
- Visakhapatnam: Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences collects organs first time from a braindead person
- Ongole: SP Malika Garg assures to resolve grievances of police
Nizamabad: Telangana State developing on fast pace since its formation says Prashant Reddy
Roads and Buildings Minister Prashant Reddy said that since its formation Telangana’s development is going on at a fast pace.
Nizamabad : Roads and Buildings Minister Prashant Reddy said that since its formation Telangana’s development is going on at a fast pace.
The Minister was speaking at the Telangana Formation Day celebration held in Nizamabad district on Friday.
Prashant Reddy paid tributes at the Martyrs Stupa in Vinayak Nagar in the city. MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan, Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Jeevan Reddy were also present on the occasion. Listing out the development works and schemes rolled out in the State since 2014, Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said that Chief Minister KCR has brought many revolutionary changes in the agriculture and other sectors. Prashanth Reddy recalled that Chief Minister Chandrasekhara Rao had given financial assistance to 616 families of farmers who had died naturally in the district.