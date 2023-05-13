  • Menu
Nizamabad: Vemula Prashanth Reddy hails nurses as heirs of Mother Teresa

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy along with nurses and medical staff participating in International Nurses Day celebrations at District Government Hospital in Nizamabad on Friday

Recalls their services during the Covid pandemic

Nizamabad : Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy lauded the services of nurses as a gift from God.

Participating in International Nurses Day at District Government Hospital in the city on Friday, the minister said, “the service you provide to patients with patience without any impurity as the successors of Mother Teresa is great and priceless.”

The minister cut the cake and wished them on International Nurses Day. Many nurses were felicitated with shawls on this occasion. He said that the services rendered by nurses during the Covid epidemic cannot be forgotten. He asked them to provide satisfactory services to patients in the government hospital. He said that those who work as nurses in private hospital institutions work for long hours with very low wages.

