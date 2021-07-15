Nizamabad: Working loan for private schools

Nizamabad: Yadagiri Shekhar Rao, State President, Telangana Private Schools and Management Association (TRESMA), said the state level bankers' committee (SLBC) had decided to provide loan assistance of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, for the expansion and development of schools depending on their level. The district TRESMA working committee meeting was held at Vigyan High School in Subhashnagar, Nizamabad on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, TRESMA President Shekhar Rao said, the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India was also asked to look into reducing school bus insurance (EIB) premiums.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao is also cooperating with us in this regard, he said.

He opined that it was a great that the government had come forward to provide working capital loan through banks for the development of private educational institutions in the State.

Shekhar Rao said that employees & teachers working in private educational institutions are being given twenty-five kilos of rice on a monthly basis. He also said, the Telangana government was paying Rs 2,000 a month in cash to more than 2.5 lakh staff working in private educational institutions. Jayasinghe Goud, President, TRESMA Nizamabad, reminded that the curriculum is designed to promote children to the upper classes only through online class attendance and test administration.

He said the management of online classes has become extremely burdensome as some parents did not pay fees during the epidemic and parents' non-cooperation doubled the school management difficulties.The meeting was at tended by the presidents and general secretaries of various councils of educational institutions from Nizamabad district, accompanied by Jagityal TRESMA district presidents Bhogam Raviprasad, Kanti Gangareddy, Sundar, Nithyanandam, and others.