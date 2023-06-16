No alliance with any party: KCR

Nagpur: BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday said that there was no proposal to have any alliance with any party and the party was focusing on contesting each and every election irrespective of the outcome of the result.

After inaugurating the BRS office in Nagpur on Thursday, he addressed a public meeting giving a clarion call to vote for ‘kisan sarkar’ at the Centre and Maharashtra. Later, he also spoke with the reporters.

The BRS chief said that there was a ‘Tamasha’ going on in the country calling a party as A team or B team to another party. “Politics is a vehicle to achieve targets. We are going to contest in every election. Winning or losing does not matter. Our work will be for the people and our efforts will continue till we achieve our goals,” said KCR, adding that if anyone has similar agenda, the BRS would take them along.

KCR did not give a direct answer on separate Vidarbha but said that there were ten such demands. When these states are formed, automatically Vidarbha will also be formed. He said that India had states like Sikkim with a population of 16 lakhs and Uttar Pradesh with 24 crores. “We have neither picked up the Vidarbha demand nor we have dropped it,” said the BRS chief. However, he said that the smaller state has helped the government in delivering the schemes to the people in quick time.

The BRS president condemned the use of Central agencies against political leaders. “It is not good in democracy to misuse the Central agencies. Parties are pillars of democracy, if the parties are saved, democracy will be saved. It is not good at all to harass.

It is condemnable. Modiji has also come from a party,” said KCR. Expressing doubts on the EVMs, KCR said that foreign countries also have gone back to ballots and there were doubts on these even in the country.

Replying to another question, KCR said that his party would talk on this when the Centre brings the Uniform Civil Code. He questioned why the ‘dharma gurus’ were dragged into politics.

He skipped the questions on ‘love jihad' and conversions. The BRS chief said his party has chosen Maharashtra because there were more farmer suicides in the state. “It is painful that highest number of suicides of farmers are from Maharashtra especially in the neighbouring Yawatmal district, hence the slogan of the party is also ‘Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar’.

There were more suicides in Telangana in the past but they are down now.

Our farmers are coming back from other states and people from 14 states are coming for livelihood,” said KCR. He said the party would be giving tickets to the farmers. He said the party would announce its agenda in Delhi soon.

The party would increase 33 per cent seats in the Lok Sabha only for women. Replying to another question, KCR said that if the Centre wants, it can hold the Lok Sabha elections early.

When asked about 25 MLAs in touch with the BJP in Telangana, he termed it as ‘bakwas’.