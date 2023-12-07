No by-elections for vacant MP seats in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three MPs elected as legislators in Telangana have resigned and one more is likely to resign. But those seats will remain vacant till the coming Lok Sabha elections.

This time seven MPs in the State contested for MLA positions. While three of them won, BJP MPs Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri Arvind and Soyam Bapurao were defeated.

Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy won as MLA from Kondagal, and he will take oath as Chief Minister on Thursday. Revanth Reddy, who is currently in Delhi, resigned from the post of MP on Wednesday. Senior Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy, who was MP from Nalgonda, won as MLA from Huzurnagar. He resigned from his MP post on Tuesday. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, another senior leader who continues to be Bhuvanagiri MP, won as Nalgonda MLA. He is also likely to resign in a day or two.

BRS leader and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy won the Dubbaka Assembly seat. There is no clarity on when he would resign from the MP’s post. Normally, when an MP or MLA resigns from his post, a by-election is conducted within six months to fill the vacancy. However, the tenure of these four MPs will end in April 2024. That means there are only about four months. Therefore, there is no chance of a by-election. Till then, these four parliamentary seats will remain vacant.