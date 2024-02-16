Live
Just In
No- confidence motion against Manthani ZP chairperson passed
Highlights
The ZP chairperson of Manthani Municipality in Peddapally district, Putta Shailaja, has lost her position after a motion of no confidence was passed against her by the councilors.
The ZP chairperson of Manthani Municipality in Peddapally district, Putta Shailaja, has lost her position after a motion of no confidence was passed against her by the councilors. The motion was moved on February 1, targeting the chairperson.
At the time, Manthani Municipality had a total of 13 councilors, with the Congress party holding two of those positions. However, recently, seven councilors switched their affiliation from the BRS party to the Congress.
As a result, the Congress party now has the majority in the council and will most likely take over the post of chairman in Manthani Municipal.
