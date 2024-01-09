Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 09 January, 2024
- CES 2024: Nvidia Introduces GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Chips, Asserts Dominance in the "AI PC" Arena
- Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan to meet today, to discuss issues on voter registration
- CES 2024 Highlights: Samsung, LG, and Instacart Unveil Intriguing News and Gadgets
- Major parties fail to improve living standards of people
- Close fight will be between YSRCP & resurgent TDP
- Delhi records minimum temp of 7.9, air quality in 'very poor' levels
- All parties witness flurry of activity over tickets
- JSP eyeing two seats in Vizianagaram
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 09 January, 2024
Just In
No-confidence motion filed against municipal chairperson
17 out of 24 councillors from BRS, BJP file the motion
Rangareddy: Amid allegations of corruption and political shifts, a resolution for a motion of no confidence has been submitted against Ibrahimpatnam municipal chairperson Kappari Sravanti. On Monday, copies of the no-confidence motion were formally presented to Additional Collector Pratima Singh at the District Administrator’s office.
The motion, spearheaded by 15 BRS and two BJP members, encompasses a total of 17 councillors out of 24 in the municipality. The motion comes in the wake of longstanding allegations against Sravanti, who has been accused of corruption during her tenure. Her unexpected shift from BRS to the Congress party prior to elections further intensified political tensions, leading to conflicts with local BRS members and the ruling party’s councillors.
Notably, complaints regarding Sravanti’s alleged misconduct have escalated to district authorities, including the district minister and collector. Despite a previous governmental decision to suspend no-confidence motions for four years, the recent political developments have reignited the call for accountability.
Presently, with only seven Congress-affiliated councillors in the municipality, the motion’s backing by 17 members indicates the depth of discontent against Sravanti’s leadership.