No-confidence motion filed against municipal chairperson

Rangareddy: Amid allegations of corruption and political shifts, a resolution for a motion of no confidence has been submitted against Ibrahimpatnam municipal chairperson Kappari Sravanti. On Monday, copies of the no-confidence motion were formally presented to Additional Collector Pratima Singh at the District Administrator’s office.

The motion, spearheaded by 15 BRS and two BJP members, encompasses a total of 17 councillors out of 24 in the municipality. The motion comes in the wake of longstanding allegations against Sravanti, who has been accused of corruption during her tenure. Her unexpected shift from BRS to the Congress party prior to elections further intensified political tensions, leading to conflicts with local BRS members and the ruling party’s councillors.

Notably, complaints regarding Sravanti’s alleged misconduct have escalated to district authorities, including the district minister and collector. Despite a previous governmental decision to suspend no-confidence motions for four years, the recent political developments have reignited the call for accountability.

Presently, with only seven Congress-affiliated councillors in the municipality, the motion’s backing by 17 members indicates the depth of discontent against Sravanti’s leadership.