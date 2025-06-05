No Covid-19 cases in Warangal: Officials

Warangal: Much to the relief of denizens in the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet, district medical officials have rubbished the rumour being circulated that coronavirus cases were reported in the district. With the news spreading on social media that six people contracted coronavirus and are being treated at a private hospital near MGM Hospital, the district medical authority inquired about it. In a statement, Warangal DM&HO B. Sambasiva Rao made it clear that there were no coronavirus cases in the city, and whatever was circulating on social media was incorrect.

So far, no cases have been registered in the MGM Hospital. The MGM Hospital is well equipped to treat COVID-19. Special wards to treat coronavirus with oxygen flow meters and ventilators, according to its RMO, Dr. Shasi Kumar. It’s learnt that some doctors in private hospitals are creating fear among the patients suffering from cough and cold by telling them it could be coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a two-day mock drill began on June 4 to take stock of hospitals’ preparedness. A detailed report of hospitals and their facilities, and medicines in dealing with COVID-19, would be uploaded on the Integrated Health Information Platform website for the government to look into.