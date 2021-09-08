No decision taken on appointment of Kaushik Reddy as MLC: Governor Tamilisai

No decision has been taken on the appointment of TRS leader Kaushik Reddy as an MLC, said Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. She said that the cabinet has recommended to appoint Kaushik Reddy as MLC and the recommendation is need to be studied.



"As the proposal has been made in the social service category, it is being scrutinized," Tamilisai said.



The cabinet has nominated Kaushik Reddy as an MLC in the social service category and the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao approved it and referred to the governor for formal approval. Kaushik Reddy has floated to TRS party from Congress in July 21 and his proposal to be appointed as MLC 10 days after joining the ruling party assumed significance as several other senior leaders were in the race to bag the post for the last few months.

