No development at LB Nagar constituency in BRS regime, BJP candidate Sama Rangareddy

Sama Rangareddy, BJP candidate of LB Nagar constituency, said that apart from the development programs done by BJP corporators and former MLA Indrasena Reddy, the development done by BRS government is not seen anywhere in LB nagar constituency. On Friday, special pooja was held in a temple in the Central Colony of Hastinapuram Division and the election campaign program was started.

On this occasion, Rangareddy said that it is certain that the BJP flag will be hoisted in the LB Nagar constituency. MLA Sudhir Reddy said that leaders are not bought by spending money but they want to win through votes if they want to win. He said that there is no development in LB Nagar constituency except for irregularities.

He said that he will organize a campaign program including everyone in the constituency and move ahead with the goal of success. After 16 years of moving around the constituency, he said that the problems in every colony were his mark. BRS candidate Sudheer Reddy is taking morning walk for land grabbing and not for development.

He said that the leaders of their party workers are focusing on the development of the corporators division and have sanctioned crores of rupees for development. After performing pujas in the temple, he went from house to house in various colonies explaining the development programs being undertaken by the central government and explaining the anti-people policies being adopted by the state government and asked them to vote for the BJP. Division Presidents Naresh Yadav, Shanti Devi Mitra, Rajendra Prasad, Amarender Reddy, Mallesh Goud, Mahender Reddy, Raju Goud, Jeevan Reddy, Shiva Reddy, Redla Krishna, Bugga Ramulu and others participated in this program