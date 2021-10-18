No early polls to Assembly: KCR

Hyderabad: Has the Centre given up the idea of Jamili elections? Did the Chief Minister gather any such information during his recent visits to New Delhi? This is the issue that is under discussion in the TRS circles following the announcement of KCR that the government would not go in for early elections this time.

KCR made these comments during the meeting of party MPs, MLAs and MLCs at the Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. It may be recalled that the TRS had gone in for early election in 2019 six months ahead of its scheduled time.

He also assured all the MPs and legislators that all of them would be given tickets again and hence they can confidently go ahead and take forward the schemes launched by the government.

KCR told the leaders that they still have two-and-a-half years for polls and there was a lot more to do if the party were to come back to power in the next elections.

Exuding confidence that TRS would come back to power in the next elections since it had been doing a lot for the welfare of all sections of people, KCR said that the target this time should be to win more seats than the last time.

He called upon them to focus on different ongoing and pending developmental activities in their respective constituencies and see that all works were completed before the next elections.

Referring to the Huzurabad by-elections, KCR said that all surveys indicate that TRS would bag the seat. Quoting a survey report, he claimed that the pink party has 13 per cent edge over BJP. The chief minister is slated to campaign in Huzurabad either on October 26 or 27.

Meanwhile, ministers vied with each other to file nominations on behalf of KCR for the post of party president.