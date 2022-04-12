No enthusiasm for Pranahita pushkaralu this year

Bhupalpally: The 12-day Pranahita Pushkaralu which will get underway from Wednesday, for reasons unknown, going to be a low-key affair with the State government not keen to organise it on a grand note like the Godavari Pushkaralu held in 2016.

Pranhita River which originates at Tummidi Hatti on the Telangana-Maharashtra border flows for 113 kms before empties itself into the Godavari at Kaleshwaram – the confluence of Godavari-Pranahita-Saraswati (Antarvahini). In fact, Pranahita is the extension of the confluence of two rivers - the Wardha and the Wainganga.

Although the authorities prepared proposals long back to organise the pushkaralu in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally districts with Rs 40 crore, there was no approval from the government. Against this backdrop, the Bhupalpally and Mancherial district administrations released Rs 49 lakh and Rs 70 lakh from the special funds available with them.

Although the district administrations made arrangements for the safety and comfort of the devotees, they were inadequate. Despite the efforts of the district Collector Bhavesh Mishra, the situation in Kaleshwaram is said to be not inspiring for the devotees. The pushkar ghats are full of mud and unwanted material such as pots and cloths that were used in the rituals of post-death – immersion of ashes.

Meanwhile, the Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy temple in Kaleshwaram is spruced up for the fiesta. The temple has allocated Rs 20 lakh to set up pandals, lighting and queues etc.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra government is organising the festival on a grand note at Sironcha by spending Rs 10 crore. As Sironcha is not far away from Kaleshwaram, it is likely to draw a large number of devotees from Telangana. Due to the Collector Bhavesh Mishra's initiative, the TSRTC is to run 10 buses to Sironcha to ferry the devotees free of cost. The administration is predicting one lakh devotees a day.

It may be recalled here that the then Congress Government 2010 organised the Pranahita Pushkaralu with Rs 10 crore. The pushakarlu will culminate on April 24.