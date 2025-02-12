No entry for poultry vehicles from AP, Maha

Hyderabad: Following reports of a bird flu outbreak in the neighboring Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government on Tuesday issued a high alert across the state.

Officials have been directed to maintain strict vigilance and strengthen biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and safeguard the poultry population.

As a precautionary measure, the government has halted the supply of poultry chicken from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra by setting up 24 check posts to prevent the entry of vehicles carrying poultry from the neighboring states.

The check posts have been set up at various border points, including three in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, as well as in Jogulamba Gadwal, Zaheerabad, and other locations. Authorities have denied entry to vehicles transporting poultry from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Vehicles carrying poultry from Kurnool and other affected areas have been turned back.

Meanwhile, officials in Maharashtra have declared Mangli village and areas within a 10-kilometer radius in Chandrapur district as high-risk zones following the death of poultry birds.

The alert comes at a critical time when approximately four lakh birds have died in three districts of Andhra Pradesh—Eluru, West Godavari, and East Godavari.

Officials in Andhra Pradesh have sent samples for testing and are awaiting results. The Animal Husbandry department suspects that the poultry deaths may be linked to the prolonged winter season and fluctuating temperatures between morning and afternoon.

The District Collectors have been instructed to raise awareness among poultry farmers, stakeholders, and the public regarding HPAI prevention, emphasizing the critical role of biosecurity measures.