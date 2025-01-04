Live
- NFR issues notice to 20 GCPA leaders for disrupting railway services
- Bengal school job case: CBI submits third supplementary charge sheet
- Opelka beats Mpetshi Perricard in Brisbane, reaches first final since 2022
- RJD to convene national executive meet in Patna on Jan 18
- ‘Temple’ shirt row continues in Kerala
- Rajnath Singh to present 'chadar' at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Jan 5
- No Entry to Collectorate Without a Helmet - Collector Badavath Santosh
- Every Pregnant Woman Deserves Safe Motherhood -DMHO Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi
- Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) Surge in China: Is It Similar to Covid-19?
- Bengaluru Gears Up for Anniversary Show of Classic Motorcycles
Just In
No Entry to Collectorate Without a Helmet - Collector Badavath Santosh
Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh and SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inaugurated awareness pamphlets and stickers as part of the National Road Safety Month in the video conference hall on Saturday
Nagar Kurnool: Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh and SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inaugurated awareness pamphlets and stickers as part of the National Road Safety Month in the video conference hall on Saturday. Collector Santosh stressed the importance of road safety, pointing out that human errors are a major cause of accidents, with people aged 18 to 45 being the most affected. He urged officials to take necessary measures to reduce accidents.
The Collector directed R&B officials to install reflective signboards at blind spots on roads. Measures such as speed breakers, cameras, zebra crossings, lighting, and road reflectors at required locations were also instructed. Awareness programs, including essay and drawing competitions for students, were recommended, with certificates to be awarded on Republic Day.
Rangoli competitions focusing on road safety were suggested for the Collectorate premises, and the winners will also be recognized on January 26. The Collector emphasized that helmets are mandatory for all two-wheeler riders entering the Collectorate premises. Employees and visitors without helmets will not be allowed entry. Arrangements will be made to provide helmets for purchase at the gate.
District Transport Officer Chinna Balu, DEO A. Ramesh Kumar, R&B EE, traffic police officials, and other department representatives attended the meeting.