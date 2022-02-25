No food, money: Telugu students caught in a bind

Hyderabad: Indian students stranded in Ukraine are making appeals to be evacuated, if not to the homeland, then to any country which is safe.



A good number of them are from the two Telugu States and are stranded in Ukraine. They are left with no choice but to queue up outside the Indian Embassy in Kiev seeking help as they have run out of food and money.

According to sources, many Indian students have been standing outside the embassy urging embassy officials to allow them to sit inside as the temperature outside was two degrees Celsius and since they have been standing outside since morning but the embassy asked them to find some place outside. "We used to bring food and other articles for a week. But now nothing is available here. We ran out of flour, rice and cooking oil. That's why we brought bread and milk. There are long queues outside ATMs and banks. Residents of Ukraine are going to Poland but how do we go? Everyone is terrified," the students said.

"Every day we are living in panic, as every day I am waking up with the sound of the explosions. Eight months ago I came to Kyiv city in Ukraine, I was working in a mobile accessories store but with conflict situation over here for the past three months store is closed. Vexed of visiting the Indian embassy located in Kyiv, the officials over there are not giving a positive response.

Now with the shutdown of airspace, don't know what will happen. At least now the Indian government should do special arrangements to airlift us from here," said Mohammad Abdulla, stranded Telangana resident. Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao in a tweet Appealed to External Affairs Minister Dr SJaishankar to ensure the safety of the Indian students in Ukraine in these times of distress. Have been receiving several messages from anxious parents of students. I hope the Government of India can work through diplomatic channels & reassure all Indians at the earliest. Some students, a news agency said, "We urged the embassy officials in Kiev to allow us to sit inside as the temperature outside is two degrees Celsius and the students are standing since morning, but the authorities advised us to find hotels."

"With stud down of airspace in Ukraine has left me in dilemma, as my flight was on February 27, with very difficulty I got a confirm ticket to come to Hyderabad but now don't know what do to, my family is concerned and confused. With the outbreak of conflict, the Indian embassy has assured us that they are trying to arrange for accommodation nearby schools. Right now I have taken shelter in University," said, Arpit, second-year MMBS student of Kharkiv National Medical University and resident of Mehdipatnam.

"Another student, M Siddhu, said: "All flights were full I could not get confirmed ticket. Now with the shut down, I am wondering how will I go back to Hyderabad. I am vexed with messaging to Indian embassy officials, no one is answering my call or replying to my messages.