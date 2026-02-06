No gang rape at Medaram Jatara, says Seethakka

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasri Anasuya (Seethakka) on Thursday said that no gang rape of a minor girl occurred at the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara in Medaram.

The Minister said that this was primarily confirmed by the National Commission for Women’s (NCWs) inquiry committee. The National Commission for Women formed an inquiry committee in response to the allegations of gang rape of a minor girl at the Medaram Jatara.

The Inquiry Committee was headed by National Commission for Women members Delina Khongdup and Kanchan Khattar. The team visited Mulugu district in the afternoon on Thursday. They met with Collector Divakar and SP Ramnath Kekan at the Mulugu Collectorate.

Subsequently, they inspected the area around the Medaram Jatara where the alleged gang rape was believed to have taken place. It has been primarily confirmed that no gang rape incident occurred at the festival. The inquiry team will submit its final report to the National Commission for Women after receiving a written report from the police.