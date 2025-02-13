No impact of bird flu on chicken sales

Hyderabad: Despite concerns over bird flu, Hyderabad’s unwavering love for chicken dishes, especially its beloved Hyderabadi biryani, remains strong. The recent restrictions on poultry sales, enforced to counter the spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), have not deterred the city's appetite for chicken delicacies. From restaurants to roadside eateries, the demand for chicken dishes continues unabated, proving the resilience of Hyderabad’s food culture.

While some might have expected a dip in chicken consumption due to flu-related concerns, the reality tells a different story. Chicken prices in the city have remained largely stable, with no significant decline in demand.

Prominent hotels and restaurants continue serving their regular chicken dishes, and customers seem unfazed by the scare.

Ali Raza Kazmi, the owner of the Lucky Group of Restaurants, affirmed this trend, saying, “Sales of chicken dishes have remained stable. Our patrons continue to indulge in their favorite dishes, including biryani and starters.”

Similarly, fast-food items such as shawarma and chicken 65 remain as popular as ever. Mohammed Hadi, owner of Shawarma Hut in Jubilee Hills, noted, “While reports of flu outbreaks in nearby states have led to supply disruptions, our sales have not been significantly impacted. The flow of customers remains constant.”

As of Wednesday, live chicken prices in Hyderabad ranged between Rs 80 and Rs 120 per kilogram, while dressed chicken was available for Rs 180 to Rs 200 per kilogram. Markets such as Murgi Chowk near Charminar and Nampally remain active hubs for poultry trade.

Omer, a wholesale trader at Murgi Chowk, shared his perspective, saying, “This flu tends to appear sporadically, especially during seasonal changes. However, since Telangana has not reported any bird flu cases, we are still fulfilling both retail and wholesale orders. There has been a minor dip in wholesale sales over the past two days, but there is no disruption in supply to hotels and restaurants.”

In response to the bird flu outbreak in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government issued a high alert on Tuesday. Officials have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance and strengthen biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of the virus. As a precaution, the state has halted the supply of poultry from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, setting up 24 check posts to prevent the entry of poultry-laden vehicles from these states.