No lack of funds from Telangana govt. to purchase paddy: Gangula Kamalakar

Minister for civil supplies said that the purchase of paddy was being done irrespective of the situations in the state.

In a review meeting on paddy purchase, the minister said discussed with the officials on paddy procurement, farmers' issues, basic amenities at procurement centres, cash payments.

The minister said that around 30 per cent of more paddy was procured this year compared to last year. He also said that government does not lack funds to procure paddy and so far, the procurement process was completed in 1,280 centres in 13 districts. He also added that around Rs 5,447 crore were credited in the bank accounts of farmers.

Upto December 12, 42.22 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was purchased that is worth of Rs 8,268 crores. Around 3.75 lakh farmers were given the payments out of 4.5 lakh farmers listed on Online Procurement Management System (OPMS).

The minister further added that all the FCI godowns were filled and is now refusing to take more godowns for lease causing troubles in crop storage. He continued that there was no response from the centre and FCI even after the several reports from state government on the same.