No licences for repeat offenders, warns Ponnam

Gadwal: District Collector BM Santosh directed officials to implement robust measures to control road accidents and create awareness of road safety standards through month-long road safety campaigns.

On Saturday, Telangana State BC and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar along with Roads and Buildings Department Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj conducted a video conference with district collectors and SPs to review the organisation of road safety campaigns.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasised that while road safety weeks were previously organised by the Central government, the state has now initiated month-long road safety campaigns to highlight its importance. He instructed that awareness programmes be conducted innovatively, engaging all departments to reach the public effectively.

He urged private and government schools to conduct awareness programmes for students. After Sankranti holidays, massive rallies involving students should be organised in every district and mandal headquarters, he added. The R&B and Panchayati Raj Departments were directed to ensure road safety measures within their jurisdiction.

Officials from the transport, police, education, and roads and buildings departments were instructed to work in coordination to make the road safety initiatives successful. Minister Prabhakar mentioned that licenses of individuals violating road safety norms would be cancelled, with a new software under development to ensure non-issuance of licenses to repeat offenders.

The importance of helmet usage was underscored, with plans for extensive publicity and distribution of helmets to promote their adoption among two-wheeler riders. Competitions on road safety standards were recommended to be organised in schools.

Mess charges

The Minister also noted that mess charges for residential schools have been increased to ensure students receive quality, nutritious, and tasty food. Collectors and senior officials were instructed to inspect food quality regularly and ensure no compromises are made. Contractors supplying food would be paid promptly to maintain quality, he added.

Collector’s road safety plan

District Collector BM Santosh directed officials to conduct road safety awareness programs until March 2025, per government orders. A detailed plan must be in place to provide immediate assistance to save lives during road accidents. He instructed convening district-level road safety council meetings to identify accident-prone areas and implement necessary measures.

He emphasised the need to prevent accidents around schools and ensure proper signage on roads under the supervision of the district transport officer. Necessary signboards should be installed on national highways, rural roads, and other key locations.

The meeting was attended by SP Srinivas Rao, R&B EE Pragathi, APD Narsimhulu, and officials from transport and education departments.