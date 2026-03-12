Telangana intermediate results expected in April second week

Lakh of students awaiting their intermediate exam results received an update from the Telangana Intermediate Board. The board plans to release the results by 10 April, with officials considering an announcement on 4 or 5 April.

The annual intermediate exams, which began on 25 February, are scheduled to conclude on 18 March. Meanwhile, the board is actively evaluating answer sheets.

Evaluation started on 4 March, and officials are working to complete the process swiftly to announce the results without delay. They have assured that unless technical issues arise, there should be no hold-up. It is likely that the results will be declared in the first or second week of April.