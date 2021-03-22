No lockdown plan in Telangana: Health director

Lockdown in Telangana: The Telangana government has no plans to announce lockdown and curfew in the state at present, said director of health Dr G Srinivas Rao.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas Rao said that educational institutions in the state have become epicentre for the spread of coronavirus. He expressed distress over the spread of the virus from children to their family members. "Second wave in Telangana is suspected to have arrived as there is a surge in the cases," he said.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government in containing the spread of the virus and also asked the citizens to get vaccinated to control the virus.

"The government is implementing strict measures to control the virus-spread which is only possible with the cooperation of the people," he said.