No need for concern over oil supply amid US‑Iran conflict: Kishan Reddy

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has assured citizens that India faces no immediate threat to petroleum product availability despite the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran in West Asia. Addressing concerns over global oil supply disruptions, in a statement on Tuesday, he emphasised that India is fully prepared to handle any situation.

The Minister highlighted that India ranks fourth globally in refining capacity and fifth in petroleum exports, while standing third in imports. He noted that the country currently has sufficient reserves of petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), and crude oil to meet domestic demand.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, the government has prioritised energy security by expanding strategic petroleum reserves in Mangaluru, Padur and Visakhapatnam. Efforts have also focused on boosting domestic production and ethanol blending, ensuring stable availability and preventing sharp price increases despite international volatility.

Kishan Reddy explained that India has diversified its import sources, reducing reliance on Gulf nations and avoiding risks associated with the Hormuz Strait. Oil companies now procure supplies through multiple routes, safeguarding against regional conflicts.

To further strengthen monitoring, the Petroleum Ministry has established a 24×7 Control Room to oversee nationwide supply and storage. Additionally, an inter‑ministerial team comprising officials from External Affairs, Shipping and Ports, Petroleum, CBDT, and Financial Services is continuously reviewing import and export conditions.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Kishan Reddy said the Modi administration will not compromise on consumer interests and remains vigilant to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability across the country.