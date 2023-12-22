No need to panic, as no case found, says official

Warangal: Amid rumours of an increase in the number of Covid-19 new variant JN 1 cases, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital Superintended Dr V Chandrasekhar allayed the fears of the people, stating that they haven’t found any such phenomenon so far.

In a press release on Thursday, Dr Chandrasekhar said they admitted a patient suffering from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) on Wednesday. The 62-year-old woman patient who belongs to Gandhi Nagar village of Ghanpur mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district is seen as a suspect, and her status will be determined after the result of the RTPCR test, he said. Before coming to the MGMH, the patient underwent treatment at a private hospital for two days.

Dr Chandrasekhar said that the MGMH is well-equipped to treat the new coronavirus variant. “We have 1,200 oxygen-embedded beds, two oxygen plants, RTPCR and RAT kits medicines, and efficient doctors, hence the people need not have to worry. At the same time, I warn the people not to be negligent in taking precautionary measures that keep Covid-19 away,” he said.