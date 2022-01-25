No night curfew in Telangana: health director

No night curfew in Telangana: There will be no night curfew in Telangana as the spread of COVID-19 infection is not severe, said Telangana public health director Dr G Srinivas Rao. He added that the night curfew is need if the positivity rate exceeded 10 per cent in all the districts and at present, the positivity rate in state is 3.16 per cent.



The Telangana health department submitted a report on the COVID-19 situation in the state to the high court which will be heard today.

At present, the posivity rate in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits is 4.26 per cent. In Telangana, Medak district has the high positivity rate of 6.45 per cent and the least in Kothagudem at 1.14 per cent. The occupancy of ICU and oxygen beds is 61 per cent.

The report stated that restrictions are in place on the gathering of people at public places in the state till January 31 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the infection. "Door-to-door fever survey is also being conducted to identify the people infected with the virus. So far, 1.78 lakh isolation kits were distributed and the 59 per cent vaccine administered to below 18 years of age and around 2.16 lakh people were given precaution dose," the report said.