Khammam: Former MP and disgruntled BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy again attacked the party leadership in the district. After organising 'Athmeeya Sammelanam' with his followers in two constituencies of Pinapaka and Yellandhu. On Monday, he participated in Madhira constituency 'Athmeeya Sammelanam' in the district.

Addressing the meeting, he again made sensational comments on BRS government and party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao. He accused the BRS chief KCR of cheating him and said that "he (KCR) failed to fulfil the promises he made".

Referring to the people, he said no one can do anything without your blessings adding that he came from a middle-class family and was new to politics but the people of the district extended their support to him and elected him as their MP from the YSRCP party, he said.

He also indirectly commented on the government policies and schemes, adding that the people will decide the political way, he said. His comments have once again has turned up the political heat in the district.