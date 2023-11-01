Live
No one can stop BRS victory in Telangana assembly elections: KCR
Telangana CM KCR expressed confidence in the BRS party's victory in Telangana, stating that no one can stop their success
SATHUPALLI: Telangana CM KCR expressed confidence in the BRS party's victory in Telangana, stating that no one can stop their success. Addressing at Sathupalli Praja Ashirwad meeting on Wednesday, KCR referring to the Congress leaders of Khammam said that he was never arrogant and did not speak with such pride even during his tenure as CM and urged the public to consider the track record of the parties and make an informed decision while voting. He emphasized the importance of choosing a good leader and compared it to selecting the best vegetables by carefully inspecting them.
Further speaking, Chief Minister KCR criticised previous governments for using Dalits as a vote bank and stated that they have been cheated in the past. He also expressed concern about the attacks on Dalits in various states, questioning whether this is a democratic country. KCR expressed confidence in winning the Sathupalli constituency with a majority of over 70,000 votes.
He highlighted the need to prioritise the welfare of Dalits, stating that no one has thought about it before. KCR urged voters to make wise decisions and not be influenced by arrogant speeches. Claiming that Telangana is progressing, KCR criticised PM Modi for privatisation of public sectors.